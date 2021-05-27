m.-night-shyamalan’s-‘old’-trailer-brings-thrills-and-chills

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller “Old,” which is set to hit theaters on July 23.

After a group of travelers finds the body of a dead woman on a beach that swiftly decomposes, they begin to realize that there is something mysterious about this seemingly idyllic vacation destination. Hence the film’s title, the chilling trailer shows all of the characters on the beach aging rapidly as they try to find a way to escape the island’s treacherous curse. The film is an adaptation of “Sandcastle,” a 2010 graphic novel written by Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Frederik Peeters.

After working on two seasons of the psychological-horror series “Servant” for Apple TV Plus, “Old” is Shyamalan’s return to the big screen after 2019’s “Glass.” It also marks the director’s first pic to be shot on 35mm film since 2010’s “The Last Airbender.” Shyamalan, best known for titles such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Split,” inked a two-picture deal with Universal Studios in Oct. 2019.

The first project that’s a part of that deal is most likely “Old,” which was originally scheduled to release on Feb. 26 and was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the second film has not been announced, it could be the Philadelphia-based thriller “Labor of Love” with Bruce Willis that was announced in 2014. The upcoming film is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023.

“Old” stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott. Shyamalan produced the film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as executive producer.

Watch the trailer below.