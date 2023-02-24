Macron honoring Jeff Bezos receives strong criticism from left-wing MPs

24 Febbraio 2023
The French president decorated the founder of Amazon at the Elysée Palace with the Légion d’Honneur – France’s highest order of merit. Many left-wing MPs saw this as deplorable.

