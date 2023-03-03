Macron visits Angola to promote economic partnership beyond oil

by Vittorio Ferla
3 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
macron-visits-angola-to-promote-economic-partnership-beyond-oil


The economic relations that France wants to develop with the Portuguese-speaking former colony are intended to demonstrate a fresh approach to the continent.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Macron visits Angola to promote economic partnership beyond oil

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: