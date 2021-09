“Madeleine Collins,” a psychological thriller with “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira, has been sold by Charades in major territories. The movie world premiered at Venice Days and played at San Sebastian. Charades has sold “Madeleine Collins” to Movie Inspired (Italy), Rialto (Australia / New Zealand), Best Film (Poland) and Weird Wave (Greece). Helmed by Antoine Barraud, […]