Maggio da caldo record: in Spagna è il più bollente dal 1950

(4) European Heat Wave: Terribly hot day in Iberian Peninsula with up to 41.8C at Andujar in Spain. Several records were broken, Seville AP with 41.0C had its record of hottest May day on records. More on the way…. pic.twitter.com/koh5EjhXBa

— Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) May 20, 2022