‘magic-of-winter’-set-to-delight-guests-at-yas-marina-and-yas-bay-waterfront-this-december

Guests and families are invited to dust off their festive boots, make their list and check it twice as Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront are set to host their collective festive extravaganza, ‘Magic of Winter’ from 8th – 31st December. As temperatures drop by the water, guests can enjoy the alfresco season with unique festive experiences at both Abu Dhabi’s superyacht marina, Yas Marina and the capital’s leading waterfront destination, Yas Bay Waterfront.

Rock around the Christmas tree as the Magic of Winter programme begins with a breath-taking tree lighting ceremony across both destinations on December 8th at 8:00pm. Guests choosing to arrive by public transport such as Careem can avail a 15% discount on all rides to Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront with the code YASMARINA or YASBAYor opt for the newly launched Yas Bay Public Water Taxi and expect to be welcomed by merry cheer.

Yas Marina will be adorned in red, gold and green, complete with a traditional Christmas tree and a meet and greet session at Santa’s Grotto, including a story time with his elves. Snap the perfect Instagramable moment at the life-size snow-globe, while marvelling at the sparkling blue waters of Yas Marina. Guests can expect walkways decorated with traditional deer, candy canes, festive lights and more. Visit the toy window display located near the marina’s resident American sports-bar concept, Stars ‘n’ Bars and be transported to a scene straight of out of your favourite holiday movie.

Head over to Yas Bay Waterfront for a contemporary take on Christmas. Located a stone’s throw away from Yas Marina, the destination has become an Abu Dhabi favourite since its launch a year ago, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in a never seen before festive winter experience.

At Yas Bay Waterfront, expect a captivating, yet modern take on the classic Christmas tree, complete with cool winter colours, glittery baubles and a life-size decorative giftbox. Guests dining at any of the wide range of international and culinary concepts, and dynamic mix of licensed restaurants and lounges at Yas Bay Waterfront are invited to pen a letter at Santa’s Post Office by the boardwalk for a merry surprise, along with every proof of purchase.

As the sun sets, follow the snowflake lane to the Winter Market located near The Emerging Man and newly opened ArtMarket, offering a unique artistic experience, this new concept operates as part coffee shop, and part saloon and visitors can enjoy music, art and wellbeing options, in addition to selecting the perfect gifts for your loved ones at the many cozy pop-up concepts.

No winter experience is complete without a festive parade so don’t miss out on hula hoopers, stilt walkers, unicyclists, acrobatic performers and jugglers performing every weekend from 3:00pm-8:00pm. Guests can be transported to the North Pole by simply following the elf footsteps, making sure you don’t miss a single magical experience brought to you by Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront.

For more information, please visit https://www.yasmarina.ae/ or https://www.yasbay.ae/.

