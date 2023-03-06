magnitude-6.9-earthquake-strikes-kermadec-islands-in-new-zealand 





An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

Mata