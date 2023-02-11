magnitude-6-earthquake-strikes-talaud-islands-in-indonesia





A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least four people were killed Thursday when an earthquake struck the capital of Indonesia’s breakaway eastern region of Papua and crumpled a waterfront restaurant.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.

Read more:

Syria’s Assad regime approves aid to earthquake victims in areas outside govt control

UAE rescuers save 2, including child, from rubble 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in Hong Kong

Vittorio Ferla