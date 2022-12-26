major-450,000-sqm-metal-park-breaks-ground-in-kezad

Senior executives from Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, have attended the ground breaking of Metal Park Investment ME LTD’s integrated Metal Park in Abu Dhabi.

Covering a total land area of 450,000 square metres, the upcoming Metal Park in KEZAD will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support storage and handling, processing, and fabrication activities, in addition to offering access to research and development amenities, rental office space, and associated financial services all in one location.

Membership will enable Metal Park Investment ME LTD’s clients to adapt to market demand without infrastructure constraints, giving them the ability to reduce their operating costs with ease and without the overheads that traditional businesses in this sector face.

Owing to its proximity to the deep-water Khalifa Port, and its strategic location at the crossroads between East and West, the project will provide an ideal platform for metal industries to serve the increasing number of construction, infrastructure and industrial development projects in the Middle East and African markets.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, said: “As we continue our support for the ambitious Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), KEZAD Group is proud to build upon our specialised economic zones offering with the development of the new Metal Park. Abu Dhabi is currently home to some of the largest primary raw material suppliers in the region, and our aim is that, with the development of this one-stop-shop project, more businesses will be able to look to KEZAD as a key location where they can expand their operations and grow their international reach.”

Vahid Fouladkar, CEO, Metal Park, said: “With innovation serving at the core of our offering, the Smart Solution which Metal Park delivers has captured the attention of national and international Industry professionals, who validate the “shift” and advancement that Metal Park aims to facilitate. We began our journey rooted in the ideal foundations of KEZAD, and look forward to developing and evolving further to meet the needs of our industry and remaining focused on our mission of shaping challenges into opportunities”

In addition to industry-related infrastructure, the upcoming Metal Park will offer customers a unique solution featuring production planning capabilities, easy entry and exit policies, and access to finance and human resources services to keep operations at optimal levels.

Furthermore, by using the most secure ERP system, businesses can cut down administration time and take advantage of industry-leading technologies to help their businesses reach new heights.

The post Major 450,000 sqm Metal Park Breaks Ground In KEZAD first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo