Major construction project to begin on U.S. 31

A major construction project will soon get underway on U.S. 31 in Marshall County.

It’s bridge work on 31, south of Plymouth, and it starts as early as Monday, April 3.

The nearly $30 million project will have the highway down to one lane in each direction between 13th and 14th Roads.

To begin, the inside left passing lanes will be closed in each direction to build crossovers for future phases of the project. After that phase is finished, southbound 31 will be converted to two-way traffic while crews work on the bridge on northbound U.S. 31.

The project isn’t scheduled to finish until 2025.

