major-deal-alert!-this-chic-kendall-+-kylie-plaid-coat-is-on-sale-for-70%-off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrity style has always been one of our main sources of fashion inspiration. After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery. Whether we’re eyeing an enviable look on the red carpet or borrowing a style secret from social media, we tend to follow famous trendsetters. One family that has particularly influenced our taste over time? The Kardashians. Whenever Kim’s Skims brand drops a new collection, we’re the first in line to shop. We read Kourtney’s Poosh website religiously. And we love the flattering fit of Khloé’s Good American jeans.

But lately, we’ve also been inspired by their younger sisters — Kendall and Kylie Jenner. As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie has changed the beauty game with her bestselling lip kits. And according to Kris Jenner’s recent Instagram post, the makeup mogul just became the first woman to hit 300 million Instagram followers on Instagram. Kendall is successful in her own right, having earned the title of highest paid model by Forbes and then launching 818 Tequila last year.

In addition to their individual projects, the stylish sisters also created their own clothing line — Kendall + Kylie. Featuring elevated basics and fashion-forward finds, this lifestyle brand offers high-end products at an affordable price point. And just in time for winter, we found the cutest coat that is currently on sale for 70% off! Originally $200, this Kendall + Kylie plaid layering piece is only $60 at Walmart.

See It!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Women’s Plaid Coat for just $60 (originally $200) at Walmart!

Mad for plaid! The Kendall + Kylie Women’s Plaid Coat is this season’s must-have staple. The menswear-inspired silhouette is totally on trend! A cross between a tailored blazer and a structured pea coat, this single-breasted reefer jacket is our optimal idea of outerwear. Long enough for winter and short enough for fall, this coat is also the perfect transitional piece. And the button front closure and notch collar are sharp and sophisticated — chef’s kiss!

See It!

Get the Kendall + Kylie Women’s Plaid Coat for just $60 (originally $200) at Walmart!

Shoppers say that they’re very satisfied with this versatile Kendall + Kylie coat. One customer commented, “Fits great and I get lots of compliments! Very warm.” Another review reported, “Good quality fabric. Good bargain to put away for fall/winter. Fit is true to size. Nice cut.”

Just like its pattern, this plaid coat checks all our boxes. For the office, we’d style this piece with slacks and a blouse. If you’re meeting friends for coffee or running errands, we suggest teaming this coat with boyfriend jeans, a simple white sweater and sneakers. And for a night out on the town, we’d rock this Kendall + Kylie look with an LBD and heeled booties. As Kris once famously said, “You’re doing great, sweetie!”

See It! Get the Kendall + Kylie Women’s Plaid Coat for just $60 (originally $200) at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more from Kendall + Kylie here and shop all other coats and jackets at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!