make-your-content-sound-as-good-as-it-looks

Free, Easy Fixes

Just because you don’t have studio-quality audio recording equipment, doesn’t mean you can’t drastically improve your audio. Here are tips for creators that are using their phone, their camera’s built-in microphone, or are just getting started with an external mic.

Control Your Recording Environment

This might be as simple as turning off your air conditioning, closing your windows, and silencing your phone. Ask your partner to wait to mow the lawn until you’ve finished recording. In other cases, you might need to move your recording area to a new location in your home that doesn’t get as much foot traffic or sound bleed from the outside. Think of it as a great opportunity to spruce up that creepy basement!

Even sounds that are supposed to be there– like the stand mixer you use in your baking tutorials– still should not overpower your voice. If they are, it might be time to invest in a lavalier mic. More on that later.