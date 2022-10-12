make-your-content-sound-as-good-as-it-looks

The truth is, your subscribers are much more likely to forgive imperfect video than they are bad audio. Hearing your voice clearly and naturally can help your subscribers form a stronger, more personal connection with you. There’s a reason ASMR is still so popular, after all. Here’s some tips on how to make your OnlyFans content sound as good as it looks, without breaking the bank.
Bad Audio
You don’t have to be a professional recording engineer to identify what bad audio sounds like. You just know it when you hear it. But here’s an overview of few of the most common audio issues online creators face:
- Hums, buzzes, hisses, pops: typically problems with the recording equipment itself
- Background noises: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of that airplane taking off!”
- Audio/video mishmash: like when you’re looking at a close-up shot of a host talking, but it sounds like they’re 200 feet away
- Wild levels: “I had to turn up the volume to hear you a minute ago, and now it sounds like you’re screaming at me!”
Free, Easy Fixes
Just because you don’t have studio-quality audio recording equipment, doesn’t mean you can’t drastically improve your audio. Here are tips for creators that are using their phone, their camera’s built-in microphone, or are just getting started with an external mic.
Control Your Recording Environment
This might be as simple as turning off your air conditioning, closing your windows, and silencing your phone. Ask your partner to wait to mow the lawn until you’ve finished recording. In other cases, you might need to move your recording area to a new location in your home that doesn’t get as much foot traffic or sound bleed from the outside. Think of it as a great opportunity to spruce up that creepy basement!
Even sounds that are supposed to be there– like the stand mixer you use in your baking tutorials– still should not overpower your voice. If they are, it might be time to invest in a lavalier mic. More on that later.
Repurpose That Old Blanket
For even greater control without spending any money, you can hang heavy fabrics (blankets, rugs, sleeping bags) around your recording area. Just like those expensive foam panels in $10,000/hr recording studios, heavy fabrics can help shut out outside noises, and reduce unwanted echoes and reverberations. Plus, it’s kind of like building a fort.
Make Test Recordings
We understand– this suggestion isn’t very glamorous and adds yet another step to your busy day– but it’s so worth it. Once you have all your equipment set up, make a few test recordings of your content and listen back to them carefully on as many devices as you can (your phone’s speaker, your earbuds, your laptop speaker, your car, your way-too-expensive surround sound system). Do you like what you hear? Once you do, then you can move on to that final take.
Mic Tips
Don’t be shy. The mic won’t bite you. Speak close to the microphone. Not so close that you’re eating it, but don’t back away from it either. Most microphones sound best when you’re right up on it. If you back away from it, even just a few inches, your voice will sound far away and unnatural.
Use a mic stand. For streamers, podcasters, or any other creators who stay in one position while recording, that mic stand is your best friend. Keeping your microphone in place will save you from those obnoxious thuds and scrapes that can sound deafening in playback, even if you didn’t notice them while recording.
Clip-On/Lavalier Mics
Location is everything. Start by attaching your lav near your sternum (aka the middle of your chest) and make some test recordings. Then, adjust it in tiny increments up or down your chest until you like what you hear.
Watch your hands! We’ve all seen TV interview shows where the guest begins to gesture excitedly and accidentally smacks their microphone. BONK. Avoid doing that. Even making contact near the microphone instead of on the microphone can result in annoying thuds. Just be mindful of what your hands are doing.
Invest In The Right Gear
Now that you’ve mastered your mic techniques, you might be looking for additional equipment to make your productions sound even more professional. It’s way way too easy to go overboard and spend a ton of cash on audio equipment you don’t need. But if you spend wisely, you can get that great sound without breaking the bank.
If you’re already using a standard dynamic handheld microphone like the trusty Shure SM58 for your podcast or streaming content, consider upgrading to a broadcast-quality mic like the Electro-Voice RE20 (available in silver and black) or the choice of many pro podcast studios, Shure SM7B.
Keep in mind that microphones like these don’t just screw onto your mic stands, but require special shock mounts. Trust us, it’s money well-spent.
While you’re at it, pop filters are a cheap and easy way to reduce your plosives, or those harsh “P” popping sounds that are picked up on microphones. No need to spring for an expensive one. This $12 one from Amazon will do.
If your content requires you to be up during records, then a lavalier is right for you. It’s hard not to be excited about Rode’s new Wireless GO or Wireless GO II systems.
Straight out of the box, these handy little mics are all you need to to capture quality audio. That’s because the wireless transmitter doubles as a high-quality microphone. Down the road, you can upgrade the microphone unit without needing to replace the whole system.
Trust Your Ears
At the end of the day, it doesn’t take an audiophile to determine what sounds good and what doesn’t. Just try to listen to your OnlyFans content as much as you look at it. A little extra attention to sound can be all it takes to make your content sing.
Looking for more production tips and tricks? We’ve got you covered!
The post Make Your Content Sound As Good As It Looks appeared first on OnlyFans Blog.
0 comments on “Make Your Content Sound As Good As It Looks”