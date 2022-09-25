Make Your Dreams Come True On World Dream Day With Two Record-Breaking Experiences At CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

On World Dream Day, CLYMB Abu Dhabi welcomes adventure-seekers to turn their dreams into a reality by taking on two adrenaline-pumping experiences on the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, the SUMMYT .

Featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience supervised by the facility’s trained instructors and five climbing walls of varying heights and difficulty, guests of all ages can enjoy an unforgettable day where their dreams come true.

The world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber features an unmatched width of 32ft and a record-breaking height of 104ft, promising guests an adrenaline rush like no other. Guided by a team of certified instructors, guests can harness their body control techniques and enjoy the ultimate flight experience at this one-of-a-kind attraction. Even guests aged 3 to 14 can become experts at skydiving by signing up for the Junior Flying Club where they will get one-on-one coaching sessions with CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s expert instructors.

For the experience of a lifetime, guests can enjoy five climbing walls varying in height and difficulty, including the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall at a record-breaking height of 138ft “The SUMMYT”. Highly trained climbing instructors are ready to assist guests as they reach new heights with every climbing wall. Little ones aged 4 and above of all skill levels can also join the fun and try out the climbing experience at CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via ALHOSN UAE app to enter each of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

