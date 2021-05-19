MONDO

Malaga Festival’s Spanish Screenings Sets Oct. 20-23 Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

by Marco Paretti
19 May 2021
malaga-festival’s-spanish-screenings-sets-oct.-20-23-dates-(exclusive)

The Malaga Festival’s Spanish Screenings, the only dedicated Spanish film sales and promotion market in Spain, has locked dates on the fall’s increasingly packed fest-market calendar, announcing it will run Oct. 20-23. Now a fixture, celebrating its 15th edition in 2021 and part of Malaga’s far larger Malaga Festival Industry Zone (MAFIZ) umbrella of initiatives, […]

%d bloggers like this: