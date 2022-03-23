mama-drama!-teen-mom-2’s-kailyn-and-briana’s-feud-gets-even-messier

Drama, drama, drama. Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been feuding since 2017, and their animosity towards one another has only grown deeper throughout the years.

The drama between the reality stars centers around multiple exes and baby daddies — and it first kicked off due to Briana’s relationship with Javi Marroquin, Kail’s ex-husband and father of her son Lincoln.

After the “Coffee Convos” podcast host and the Air Force recruiter finalized their divorce in late 2016, fans noticed that Javi and Briana seemed to be getting flirty, even going on vacation together in September 2017 with their kids. (Briana is mom to daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin, and daughter Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.) Though they initially denied rumors of a romance, a month later, the pair confirmed that they were dating.

Briana and Javi broke up in early 2018, but the drama between Briana and Kail was only getting started. In fact, they tried to physically fight each other at the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion, which aired in August of that year.

The Delaware resident, who also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the reunion fight was “a mess,” but that she didn’t regret any of it.

Things only got worse in the years to come. In 2021, both Kail and Briana teamed up with each other’s exes on podcasts. Later that year, the mom of four filed a lawsuit against the Florida native for defamation, who later sent her a petty “present”: a treadmill. (“I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUST AS FAST!” Briana shared on her Instagram Story at the time.)

The March 2022 premiere of Teen Mom season 11 only exacerbated feelings of anger and resentment, and the stars took to social media to ruthlessly attack each other as their lawsuit wages on.

Scroll down for all of the details about the MTV personalities’ longstanding feud: