mama’s-girl!-kylie-jenner-and-travis-scott’s-daughter-stormi’s-cutest-pics

Kylie Jenner initially adopted a “privacy please” policy when it came to sharing photos of her first daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott. That’s why when the couple posted pics of the little girl, whom they welcomed on February 1, 2018, they were all the more special.

The reality star didn’t publicly announce that she was even expecting until three days after she gave birth to her baby when she released a video documenting her pregnancy. The new mom explained that she’d kept her baby bump under wraps to “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

Although she kept her baby news on the DL when she was carrying her daughter, the new mom wasn’t afraid to show Stormi off on social media after she was born.

The makeup mogul started by sharing a close-up shot of her infant sleeping in a pink onesie and holding onto her thumb, but revealed her baby’s face in no time. Jenner went from one extreme to another, using everything from floral Snapchat filters to professional photography to show Stormi off to her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum loved matching with her little one in their first year together, sporting the same looks as Stormi time and time again. Not only did the Lip Kit creator and her baby girl twin in pink butterfly costumes and skeleton onesies for Halloween 2018, but they showed up to the family Christmas Eve party in sparkly looks made from the same fabric that year.

In August 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner and Scott were expecting their second child together. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

The couple have very “streamlined” parenting tactics, another source exclusively told Us four months later. “Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal,” the insider said in December 2021. “They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together.”

Stormi became a big sister in February 2022 when Kylie gave birth to her second child.

It’s clear that Kylie and Stormi love spending time together, but the little one has also shared some adorable moments with her extended family members. Take a look at the pictures below to see her hanging with her cousins, getting kisses from her dad and being loved on by her aunts.