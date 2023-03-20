man,-20,-arrested-after-two-people-were-shot-in-south-bend

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a South Bend apartment complex.

It was around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, when South Bend Police were called to the 200 block of Rue Flambeau Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found man and a woman both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, police quickly developed a suspect, Traiv On McClellan, 20, was arrested for Battery With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.

McClellan is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Vito Califano