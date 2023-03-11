man-accused-of-killing-parking-garage-security-guard-extradited-to-indiana

The man accused of killing a security guard in the Wayne Street parking garage last Sunday night has been extradited to Indiana.

Derrick Pratcher was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Friday.

He’s accused of shooting to death Robert Pulliam Jr. who was working for a company that was contracted by the City of South Bend.

They believe Pulliam was shot after approaching Pratcher who was reported to be acting suspicious while in the garage.

Investigators tracked Pratcher down in Vandalia thanks to a photo of the license plate of the vehicle he was driving that was found on Pulliam’s phone minutes before he died.

Vittorio Ferla