man-accused-of-murdering-security-guard-at-parking-garage-enters-not-guilty-plea

Not guilty is the plea from a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard at a parking garage in South Bend.

It was last week when Robert Pulliam, Jr. was shot and killed while asking Derrick Pratcher to leave the area.

Investigators say Pratcher had been loitering around the parking garage and even looking in the windows of some parked cars. As Pulliam turned his back for a moment, police say Pratcher shot and killed him.

It was a cell phone picture of Pratcher’s license plate on his car that he took before he died that led police to arrest Pratcher.

Pratcher is due back in court for an initial hearing on April 12.

