man-arrested-after-allegedly-battering-another-man,-police-officers

A man was arrested on a number of charges in South Bend after he allegedly battered another man and officers attempting to detain him.

Officers were called to a Monroe St. apartment complex for a man who said he had been battered and choked by another man.

When police arrived, they found Deshannon Grady, Sr. standing on the sidewalk outside of the building.

According to ABC 57, Grady reportedly approached the officers in an aggressive manner and claimed he had gone to jail two weeks prior for unjust reasons.

Officers attempted to calm the situation and detain Grady, but he allegedly broke free and pushed an officer, then punched that officer in the mouth and cut his mouth with his fingernails.

Grady reportedly continued to be aggressive until an officer deployed his taser.

Reports say the victim told officers that he was hanging out with Grady and a female but that Grady allegedly flashed the female, after which the victim told the two to leave.

Grady had allegedly choked the victim until he passed out and also struck him in the face multiple times.

He was arrested on the following charges:

One count of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer

One count of battery resulting in bodily injury

One count of strangulation

One count of resisting law enforcement

One count of battery

Grady is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

