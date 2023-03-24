man-arrested-after-allegedly-making-bomb-threat-at-coloma-township-bank

A man accused of making a bomb threat at a Fifth Third Bank branch in Coloma Township has been arrested.

The call to police happened around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, after a man went into the bank and told workers he had a bomb and everybody needed to leave.

When police arrived, the found the suspect standing outside of the bank.

The suspect, John Richard LaPlante Jr. of Coloma surrendered, but told officer the might have had a bomb attached to him or a bomb inside the bank.

Police evacuated the area, until the bomb squad and a police K-9 gave the all clear.

No explosive was ever found. LaPlante was taken to the Berrien County Jail on a preliminary charge of making a false bomb threat.

