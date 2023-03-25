man-arrested-after-missing-14-year-old-boy-‘lethargic’-and-with-hickeys-on-his-neck-found-in-his-home:-report

A 53-year-old man was arrested on sex trafficking charges after police said they found a missing boy in his home who was reportedly lethargic and had hickeys on his neck.

Michael Horne of Kokomo, Indiana, faces charges for promotion of child sex trafficking in a case uncovered after police received a tip about a missing boy this week, officials said in a news release.

Additional charges are expected to be submitted to the Howard County Prosecutors Office, police said.

The case was uncovered last Sunday when Kokomo police were contacted by the Tell City Police Department, 200 miles away, about a 14-year-old boy reported missing a day earlier.

Police got an address of his possible location and found him inside the residence.

The teen was found near a bathroom door, had hickeys on his neck and appeared lethargic, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WTHR.

The station said security cameras showed Horne’s car coming and leaving the city where the teen was reported missing.

Horne denied communicating with the teen before their meeting that day, the station reported, citing the arrest report. He allegedly told police he let the teen stay in his bed while he slept in the living room.

“When police asked Horne if there would be any reason for his DNA to be present on the teen’s body, the arrest report says Horne responded, ‘Well…’ before pausing and then requesting a lawyer,” the station said.

Electronic devices seized from the home contained suspected child sexual abuse material on a device, police said.

Neighbors were shocked.

“It’s very concerning,” a mother told WTHR. “I have two little ones. It’s not OK.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip. Tips can also be submitted by utilizing the Tip411 app.

Vittorio Ferla