man-arrested-for-allegedly-impersonating-law-enforcement

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a public servant Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m. an officer noticed a delivery vehicle stopped on the side of State Road 2.

A burgundy GMC Yukon was parked directly behind it with a flashing white light stretched across the hood.

The officer noticed a man and woman standing outside the vehicles talking, and he turned around to address the situation.

Investigators say the light was turned on to get the delivery drivers attention because she was driving poorly.

The delivery driver had noticed the flashing light and thought it was law enforcement, so she pulled over.

The driver of the Yukon, Jacob Carder, did not have a license, and his passenger, Brittany Stewart, had an active warrant.

Carder turned himself into the LaPorte County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued. He was released after posting a $755 cash bond.

Vito Califano