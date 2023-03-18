man-arrested-on-two-counts-of-child-molesting

A man was arrested for child molesting after a victim came forward.

The South Bend Police Department Special Victims Unit was assigned to investigate a report on March 7.

According to ABC 57 News, Jose Medrano, the suspect, allegedly touched a victim while telling her she needs to be careful with boys.

The victim reportedly said she was uncomfortable and that Medrano allegedly touched her inappropriately on a second occasion.

Medrano reportedly told police that he often gives hugs and has had conversations with the victim before.

He was arrested on two counts of molesting where the victim is under age 14, and his initial hearing is set for April 10.

Vito Califano