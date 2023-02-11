Man charged after shooting left woman with suspected severed spine

by Vito Califano
11 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
man-charged-after-shooting-left-woman-with-suspected-severed-spine


The arrest comes nearly a month after the woman was allegedly shot in the torso and driven to Bankstown hospital by a man who then fled on foot.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Man charged after shooting left woman with suspected severed spine

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: