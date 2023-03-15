man-dead-after-being-struck-by-train-on-mishawaka’s-south-side

A man was killed after being struck by a train in Mishawaka

The collision happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the tracks in the 400 block of South Main Street.

There were two trains headed in the opposite direction at the time the pedestrian was struck.

Stopped trains blocked several crossings across the Southside of the city. Drivers should use the underpasses on Church Street, Ironwood Drive, and Capital Avenue while the investigation is underway.

