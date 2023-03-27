man-dies-after-being-struck-by-vehicle-on-state-route-78-in-oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on state Route 78 in Oceanside, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a blue Toyota Corolla westbound on Route 78, just east of Emerald Drive, when he struck a man who was walking on the freeway for unknown reasons, according to the CHP.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries.

It was not yet known if alcohol and or drugs contributed to the fatal collision, and an investigation was ongoing, according to the CHP.

Vito Califano