man-drives-into-multiple-people-at-regional-airport-in-germany-injuring-at-least-five

A man drove into several people at Cologne Bonn Airport in western Germany, state police said on Friday.
The man, who was driving a rental car, injured “five or six” people in the incident, two of them police officers, a spokesperson said.
The suspect was detained and brought to a hospital in Cologne, and is set to be admitted to a closed psychiatric ward, a police spokesperson said.
