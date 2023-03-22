man-drives-suv-into-mission-bay-near-fiesta-island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An SUV crashed into the bay near Fiesta Island Tuesday.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was able to get out of the submerged car and swim to shore, video from OnScene.Tv showed. The SUV’s window was left open.

It was unknown if the driver suffered any injuries, according to authorities.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene, but it was still unclear why the person drove his SUV into the bay.

