man-faces-murder-charge-in-‘wrong-home’-shooting-that-killed-innocent-georgia-state-university-student

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the killing of a Georgia State University student who was home from college in North Carolina for the summer when the shooter mistakenly fired into her home, thinking it was someone else’s, police said.

Kymani David Bishop was booked Thursday into jail on charges of murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

He’s accused of killing Sherilyn “Alicia” Drew, 21, at 12:30 a.m. on May 31, 2021. The case came to light when officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home near Charlotte.

At a news conference announcing a $5,000 reward to help find the killer on July 7, 2021, Lt. Bryan Crum said the case was especially troubling.

“A young woman, an innocent young woman, lost her life,” he said.

He said the biology major had just gotten home from college for the summer and had a lot of promise and hope to pursue a career in the field.

She loved reading and studied language, Crum said. She taught herself sign language, Korean and German.

A gunman pulled up in front of her home. She was in a room working on one of her hobbies when a bullet struck and killed her, he said.

“We believe that this was a case of, you know, they made a mistake,” Crum said. “They targeted the wrong home. We don’t know who the people were looking for, but based on our investigation, it had nothing to do with Alicia and nothing to do with her family. So this was just clear the wrong home was struck. And that makes it all the more tragic. This case should outrage the community.”

Vittorio Rienzo