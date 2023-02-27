Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman after VHS tape discovered

by Vito Califano
27 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
man-found-guilty-of-sexually-assaulting-woman-after-vhs-tape-discovered


Boghos “Paul” Parizian was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual intercourse without consent after he filmed himself sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman after VHS tape discovered

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: