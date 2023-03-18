man-in-elkhart-county-arrested-for-suspected-animal-cruelty

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of dead and loose animals at an address on U.S. 20.

A dead horse and goat were found on the property, and the Humane Society was called in to help with proper disposal.

The resident of the property was not at home and was being sought Friday while deputies carried out their investigation of suspected Animal Cruelty.

The man being sought, Josiah Wingard, also has an active felony warrant for Failure to Properly dispose of dead animals that is unrelated to this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vito Califano