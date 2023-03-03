Man Jailed for Treason After Attempted Swim to Odesa by Vittorio Rienzo 3 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 A man who tried to join the Ukrainian army by swimming from Crimea to Odesa has been jailed for six years. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Man Jailed for Treason After Attempted Swim to Odesa” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
