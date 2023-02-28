Man killed after showing ‘wads of cash’ on cocaine Tinder date, court told by Vittorio Ferla 28 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Luke Lembryk died months after he had two women over to his unit where they used cocaine and were shown at least $10,000, a jury has been told. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Man killed after showing ‘wads of cash’ on cocaine Tinder date, court told” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Man killed after showing ‘wads of cash’ on cocaine Tinder date, court told”