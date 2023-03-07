man-killed-in-wayne-street-parking-garage-shooting-identified

The victim of Sunday night’s homicide at the Wayne Street parking garage in Downtown South Bend has been identified.

Robert Pulliam Jr., 62, was working for a security company contracted by the City of South Bend when he observed a suspicious person and activity in the parking garage.

Investigators say an encounter ensued between the two, which ultimately led to Pulliam being shot. He died due to his injuries at the scene. Police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and found Pulliam Jr. with apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

The Wayne Street garage remains temporarily closed as the investigation continues. Those who normally utilize the garage are asked to park in the Century Center parking lot.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller released the following statement:

“Last night’s senseless loss of life serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing our sworn officers and those charged with keeping us safe each day. I am grateful for Robert Pulliam, Jr.’s service to our city and will keep his family and loved ones in my prayers as they mourn this tragic loss. As our Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation, we must join together as a community to stop gun violence and prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.”

