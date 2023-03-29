man-murdered-girlfriend-and-stayed-with-decomposing-body-for-almost-a-week,-victim’s-family-says

An abusive Oklahoma man shot and killed his girlfriend and stayed at home with the decomposing body for several days, according to police and the victim’s family members.

Police claim Jake Robert Harris, 31, murdered Amanda Lanay Miller, 40, days before officers were called to the home.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded Saturday to a call from a “witness observing a possible deceased person” at a home in Oklahoma City. The witness had left the scene before calling police, the OKCPD said.

The victim’s daughter spoke to local CBS affiliate KWTV about what the witness allegedly saw.

“He opened the door,” Miller’s daughter Shaylynn Montoya said, according to the report. “He seen my mom laying there and asked ‘What the hell?’”

Harris refused to come out of the house after officers arrived, the OKCPD news alert said. A tactical unit was called in and “eventually took Harris into custody after several hours,” the statement said.

KWTV reported that Harris shot at police during the standoff and that police eventually made their way into the home with a battering ram.

“They shot him with a bean bag gun,” Miller’s daughter Danielle Mayfield reportedly said, according to KWTV. “They shouldn’t have. They should have shot him with one of their rifles.”

Cops said they discovered Miller dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound. Harris allegedly told detectives he grabbed his shotgun when arguing with Miller, according to KWTV.

Miller’s daughters said that officials told them Harris murdered their mother on March 19, 2022.

“Then he cleaned up the freaking scene and put her in the garage, on the floor,” Mayfield said.

The daughters said Harris subjected Miller to physical abuse, and that their mother had left him before.

“I told her, ‘Please don’t go back over there, mom,’” Montoya said. “And I guess the day she left, she went back over there.”

Miller’s daughters mourned her as a beloved mother and grandmother.

“She was the best Mimi in the world, and them kids lost a great Mimi,” Mayfield said. “He took her from them.”

Police ask that anyone with information call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

