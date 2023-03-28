man-murdered-victim-because-he-was-‘tired-of-dealing-with-him’:-deputies

A man allegedly told deputies he killed another because he was “tired of dealing with him,” according to deputies in Hernando County, Florida.

Kristopher Charles Amore, 24, is being held in the local jail without bond for second-degree murder.

Deputies said that they were dispatched on Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m. to a home on Casa Grande Circle in the community of Spring Hill regarding a well-being check.

“The caller, a neighbor, believed something may be wrong, as there had been no activity at the residence since the day prior,” authorities wrote.

Law enforcement arrived and entered the home.

“Deputies made their way through the residence to the master bedroom,” authorities wrote. “Upon entering the room, deputies observed obvious signs of a struggle. In the master bathroom, deputies located the deceased body of an adult male.”

Looking through the other rooms in the home, deputies found Amore in a second-floor bedroom, authorities said.

“Initially, the male did not respond to attempts at verbal communication,” deputies said.

Investigators feared that he was dead too, so they checked on him.

“During this time, the male began communicating with deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Authorities said they took Amore out of the home in handcuffs. Speaking to detectives, he allegedly said he killed the person because he was “tired of dealing with him.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities did not provide details about the relationship between the victim and his alleged killer, or why Amore was allegedly “tired” interacting with him. The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide more information on the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

