man-pleads-guilty-after-allegedly-stealing-purse,-knocking-woman-down

It’s a guilty plea from the man who prosecutors say stole a purse and knocked a woman down while doing so.

Antoine Lamar Dallas, 33, was set for trial on an unarmed robbery charge as well as other counts.

Leader Publications reports for his guilty plea to unarmed robbery, charges of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device and being a habitual offender were dropped.

The purse snatching took place outside of the New Journey United Methodist Church at Third and Cedar Streets on April 14.

Dallas was revealed to be the suspect after police found a shoe that had fallen off during the crime and matched him to the DNA on the shoe.

