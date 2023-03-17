man-sentenced-four-years-for-fatal-carlsbad-police-pursuit-that-killed-cyclist

VISTA (CNS) – A motorcyclist who crashed into and killed a bicyclist in Carlsbad while fleeing from a California State Parks officer was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

Eric Monte Burns, 29, pleaded guilty to causing the Aug. 15, 2022, crash that killed Brad Allen Catcott, 68, of Solana Beach. Burns and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were hospitalized with serious injuries stemming from the wreck.

Carlsbad police said the afternoon chase began when a state parks officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding and reckless driving. The motorcyclist sped north on Carlsbad Boulevard and crashed into the cyclist, killing the victim at the scene.

Burns was initially charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI counts, but those counts were dismissed as part of his plea.

He pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of evading an officer causing death, along with an allegation of causing great bodily injury to his passenger.

