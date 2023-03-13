man-sentenced-to-prison-after-having-another-man-purchase-weapon-for-him

A man was sentenced in prison after having another man purchase a weapon for him.

55-year-old George L Howell was sentenced to four years in prison plus one year of supervised release after having another person purchase a firearm for him at a south bend pawn shop in 2020.

According to reports, Howell is a convicted felon and is legally prohibited from purchasing firearms.

Documents state that while both Howell and the purchaser of the gun knew the weapon was for Howell, the purchaser lied on the purchase form, stating that the weapon was for them.

Investigators reportedly found the firearm in a truck Howell was driving.

