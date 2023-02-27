Man shot dead after allegedly threatening police officers with knife

by Vittorio Rienzo
27 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
man-shot-dead-after-allegedly-threatening-police-officers-with-knife


Police say the man walked into Auburn police station with a knife just after midnight on Tuesday.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Man shot dead after allegedly threatening police officers with knife

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: