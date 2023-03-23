man-tossed-woman-wrapped-in-blanket-off-4th-floor-balcony:-police

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, claim a man tossed an apparently “unresponsive” woman off a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment complex. The victim survived, albeit badly injured, authorities said.

Richard Lee Wallace Jr. is charged with aggravated assault and battery, records show.

“On 3/18/2023 around 4:30 a.m., Officers were called out to investigate a report of a woman thrown from the 4th floor balcony of the Hewgley Terrace Apartments at 420 S. Lawton,” police wrote in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find the woman lying in the courtyard. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, having sustained multiple broken bones and severe injuries, they said. Court documents noted a broken femur and ankle.

Surveillance footage showed Wallace leave an apartment carrying the woman, who was wrapped in a blanket and “appeared unresponsive.”

“Wallace walked over to a common area on the 4th floor and threw the woman over the balcony,” cops wrote. “Wallace then retreated inside the apartment and refused to come out.”

He allegedly did open the door and comply after a brief standoff with officers.

Police did not have an update on the woman’s condition Thursday.

“We don’t typically get updates on victims unless their condition changes in a way that would require amended charges (like if she passed away from her injuries, we would be notified),” Tulsa police spokesperson Preston Stanley wrote Law&Crime in an email.

Wallace remains at the Tulsa County Jail on a $10,000 bond, records show. He is scheduled for a court appearance to take place Friday. There is no attorney of record.

