man-wanted-by-police-in-laporte-county-in-connection-to-thefts

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with some recent thefts.

Jeffrey Glancy, 50. He’s wanted in LaPorte County for multiple counts of felony theft and misdemeanor theft. He’s also wanted for an arrest warrant in Berrien County. Also, the Indiana Department of Correction/Parole Division has issued a nationwide extraditable warrant for Glancy.

Glancy is described as 5’7″ tall and 175 pounds.

Anybody with information about Glancy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (219-363-9623) or Michiana Crime Stoppers (800-342-7867).

Vittorio Rienzo