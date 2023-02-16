man-who-threatened-to-bomb-saudi-embassy-in-algeria-arrested:-statement





Algerian security forces arrested one person who threatened to bomb the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the capital Algiers, the embassy announced in a statement on Thursday.

The embassy received a call in the early morning hours on Wednesday from a person “who directly threatened to bomb the embassy,” prompting embassy officials to inform the relevant Algerian security forces, the statement said.

The capital’s security forces arrested the suspect after investigations, Algerian state television reported, adding that the person was subjected to medical checks and psychological tests before being prosecuted.

“The Kingdom’s embassy appreciates the Algerian authorities’ unsurprising efforts and assures its trust in the Algerian security forces who did not hesitate to protect the embassy and its employees from this threat, and to bring those who did it to justice.”

With Reuters

