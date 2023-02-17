manchester-city-women-head-coach-gareth-taylor-to-visit-abu-dhabi-cup-this-weekend

Gareth Taylor, Head Coach of Manchester City Women is heading to the UAE to attend this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Cup as a special guest,presenting trophies to the winning teams and taking part in the activities during the action-packed event.

Returning for the first time since 2019,the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup provides opportunities for youth teams from all over the world to compete and develop their skills over the two-day event. Proudly working with main partners Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and PUMAGCC, the tournament will take place this weekend from 8am-7pm at Zayed Sports City, an iconic landmark in Abu Dhabi and the largest multi-purpose sports venue in the UAE.

Commenting on his upcoming trip, Gareth Taylor said:

“I’m incredibly excited to visit the Abu Dhabi Cup this weekend and see the youth teams showcase their hard work. As a young player, there is nothing better than being part of these type of tournaments for the development of your skills but also to gain experience playing in a competitive environment. We’re sure to see some amazing talent on the pitch and I’m especially looking forward to being inspired by the 16 girls’ teams and seeing the next generation of female footballers!”

Fans and spectators are welcome to take in the football action, as well as the activities and live entertainment in the ‘City Village’,with a chance to see the Premier League Trophy live and in person!An exclusive screening of Manchester City’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest will also take place on 18th February from 7pm.

There will be a number of Official Manchester City Partner activations at the event too, including: PUMA GCCmini pitch where fans can show off their skills to be in with a chance to win prizes and a limited-edition Abu Dhabi Cup t-shirt; Experience Abu Dhabi bringing the Al Ain Zoo to the event, andMidea’s experience zone where fans can learn about some of the exciting products available, participate in competitions to win home appliances and discount vouchers to spend in select partner stores and even Man City branded merchandise. Noon will also be on the ground with even more opportunities for fans to win great prizes across the weekend!

