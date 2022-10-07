manchester-city’s-global-trophy-tour-heading-to-abu-dhabi

Making a return to the UAE, the trophy will be accompanied by City legend Aleks Kolarov for a football festival and screening of our fixture against Brighton on Saturday 22nd October.

The event will be held at Mamsha Al Saadiyat where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy multiple activities, including but not limited to, creating a 360-degree video with the Premier League trophy and becoming part of their dream 5-a-side team in augmented reality. The fans will also be able to meet club legend Aleks Kolarov and take part in Beach Football with City Football School coaches.

From 12pm until 8pm, the festival will be open to all fans on a first come first served basis.

The festival will give adults and children a chance to take part in Beach Football Sessions with Manchester City coaches (participation via sign up at the event on the day).

Official City mascot Moonbeam will join supporters for the build-up to the game and young fans can also enjoy face painting, the chance to win exclusive prizes and a live performance from the Middle East’s best footballing freestyler Ammar Freez.

