CUCINA Maneskin, ecco tour mondiale: via da Seattle 31 ottobre e niente Russia by Redipuglia 21 March 2022 Comments 0 (Adnkronos) – La band conferma: “Nessuno concerto in Russia, uniti per la pace” Condividi:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... 0 comments on “Maneskin, ecco tour mondiale: via da Seattle 31 ottobre e niente Russia” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Post navigation Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Maneskin, ecco tour mondiale: via da Seattle 31 ottobre e niente Russia”