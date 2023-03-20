man’s-body-pulled-from-st.-joseph-river-in-elkhart-county

The body of a man was pulled from the St. Joseph River in Elkhart County.

It was just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, when a paddle-boarder called 911 after spotting a body he discovered in the river near the area of the 2100 block of Edgewater Blvd/Okema St.

Police and first responders dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter.

The Coroner was called, and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation.

At this time, the cause and manner of death are undetermined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.

Vito Califano