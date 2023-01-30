Manufacturers demand more gas as new supply offers stall

by Vito Califano
30 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
manufacturers-demand-more-gas-as-new-supply-offers-stall


Heavy gas users claim there is more than enough gas to go around, but sales offers are failing to flow.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Manufacturers demand more gas as new supply offers stall

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: