many-rural-michiana-communities-to-receive-money-to-help-with-road,-bridge-projects

Thousands of dollars will soon go to Michiana communities for road and bridge improvements.

The Indiana Department of Transportation sets aside around 25 percent of its federal highway funds to support local projects each year.

This year, Indiana received over 127 million dollars for 38 cities, towns and counties.

Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, and Marshall Counties will each get some of this year’s money for projects.

Fulton County – County Road 525 East over Tippecanoe River

Kosciusko County – Kosciusko County Bridge #139, County Road 700 east over Eel River

LaGrange County – County Road 1175 East over Branch of Big Turkey Lake

LaGrange County – Countywide Sign Replacement

LaPorte County – Bridge #214 located on Range Road, 1/10 of a mile north of intersection of US 6

Marshall County – Bridge #88, West 12th Road over Yellow River

The funds are dedicated to the construction of projects, but the Department of Transportation will also assist in designing and engineering for some.

Vito Califano